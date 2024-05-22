TJX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.07…

Listen now to WTOP News

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.07 billion.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $12.48 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

TJX expects full-year earnings to be $4.03 to $4.09 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.