Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported earnings of $9.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $628.7 million in the period.

Titan Machinery expects full-year earnings to be $2.25 to $2.75 per share.

