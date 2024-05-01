Titan International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.2…

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $482.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Titan International said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $575 million.

