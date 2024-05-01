Tiptree: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.1 million in…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $498.2 million in the period.

