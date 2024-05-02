Tidewater: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported earnings of $47 million in its first quarter.…

Listen now to WTOP News

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported earnings of $47 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 89 cents.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $321.2 million in the period.

Tidewater expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.