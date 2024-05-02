Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Tidewater: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Tidewater: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported earnings of $47 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 89 cents.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $321.2 million in the period.

Tidewater expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up