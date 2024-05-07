Live Radio
Theriva Biologics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 7:18 AM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

