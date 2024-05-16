The Top Real Estate Companies in Pennsylvania

Whether it’s in the suburbs or its urban centers, Pennsylvania offers a diverse housing stock and affordability that’s attractive to…

Whether it’s in the suburbs or its urban centers, Pennsylvania offers a diverse housing stock and affordability that’s attractive to buyers.

The median home value in Pennsylvania is about $261,000, according to Zillow — a 5.4% increase from a year prior. And Philadelphia remains one of the most affordable major cities in the U.S., with the median home value around $217,000. In Pittsburgh, it’s $227,000.

Compare that to the U.S. median home value of $354,000 and you see Pennsylvania is a bargain — and the secret is out.

“In the past three years, home prices in Pennsylvania have risen by 41.5%,” said NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun in a webinar hosted by the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. “This is one of the fastest price gains in Pennsylvania history. We have not seen home prices rise this strongly and in such a short time span.”

Steady job markets, cultural amenities and top colleges attract most residents to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Realtors anticipate revitalization efforts involving infrastructure, public spaces and amenities will only improve the appeal of the cities. Meanwhile, those seeking a quieter life have flocked to (and in some cases raised home values in) Lancaster, Allentown and Reading.

If you’re looking to buy a home in the Keystone State, it’s important to team up with the right real estate agent. Here is a list of the top real estate firms in Pennsylvania by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— The Don Wenner Team

— The Mike McCann Team

— The Art Herling Team in Blue Bell

— TCS Group

— The Gary Mercer Team

— The Robin Gordon Group

— Center City Listings

— Tom Toole Sales Group

— Lavinia Smerconish

— Jim Roche Real Estate

[Looking for an agent? Find top-performing realtors in Pennsylvania here.]

The Don Wenner Team

Affiliated with eXp Realty since 2022, the Don Wenner Team, formerly known as DLP Realty, has sold over $4 billion in real estate, closing $616 million in sales in 2023. Wenner is also founder and CEO of DLP Capital, an elite private real estate investment and financial services firm. The team of more than 30 is based in Allentown and operates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Mike McCann Team

Based in Philadelphia and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Mike McCann Team serves buyers looking at neighborhoods that include the Main Line, Society Hill, Queen Village and Rittenhouse Square. The team consists of more than 40 professionals. Mike McCann has more than 30 years of Philadelphia real estate experience and has sold more than 10,000 homes. In 2023, the team earned $441 million in sales.

The Art Herling Team Blue Bell

Serving Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks and Bucks County, among others, the Art Herling Team is based in Blue Bell and associated with Long & Foster Real Estate. The team of 95 agents closed $374 million in sales last year. Art Herling has been selling real estate for more than 39 years and specializes in everything from land development to new construction.

TCS Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, TCS Group is a full service real estate brokerage that assists clients with buying, selling or renting their home in Philadelphia, Main Line and surrounding suburbs as well as South Jersey and the Jersey Shore. With an office in Philadelphia, the firm specializes in Philly condo sales, apartment rentals, luxury condominiums and building management services. It serves Philly neighborhoods including Fairmont, Northern Liberties and Washington Square West and suburban neighborhoods such as Media and New Hope. The firm of 80 agents closed $316 million in sales in 2023.

The Gary Mercer Team

Based in West Chester, the Gary Mercer Team points to its knowledge and expertise in the Philadelphia suburbs. The team of over 30 professionals, which is affiliated with Keller Williams, brings 30 years of experience to the table and has sold over $1 billion in properties, closing $256 million in sales in 2023 alone. Gary Mercer has been selling real estate since 1987.

The Robin Gordon Group

Based in Haverford, the Robin Gordon Group has been a top Main Line real estate team in Philadelphia for over a decade. The team of 21, which is affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach,has earned more than $2.75 billion in sales volume to date and served more than 2,800 clients. In 2023, the team closed $230 million in sales. Robin Gordon has been a top-selling agent since 2000 and has consistently been ranked as a top luxury agent in the country.

Center City Listings

Through out 2023, Center City Listings had a sales volume topping $220 million . Affiliated with Keller Williams, the team of 16 has 26 years of experience and serves a wide range of areas throughout Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Washington Crossing, Jenkintown, Plymouth Meeting, West Chester, Mount Laurel and Newton.

Tom Toole Sales Group

Affiliated with RE/MAX Main Line, the Tom Toole Sales Group is focused on the greater Philadelphia market. Founder Tom Toole is a lifetime resident in the area and has been a licensed real estate agent for 21 years. He shares his sales techniques at conferences across the country. In addition to Toole is a team of 60 professionals who earned $218 million in sales in 2023.

Lavinia Smerconish

Affiliated with Compass, Lavinia Smerconish has been helping clients buy homes on the Main Line, Center City and Chester County for over 20 years. Based in Haverford, Smerconish cites her deep appreciation for the area’s architecture, history and beauty and her extensive knowledge of the housing markets she serves. In 2023, she earned $193 million in sales.

Jim Roche Real Estate

Born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia, Jim Roche obtained his real estate license in 2017 and launched the Jim Roche Real Estate Team in the fourth quarter of 2019. Jim Roche Real Estate has grown to 50 professionals affiliated with Keller Williams serving Philadelphia, Main Line and New Jersey. Jim Roche Real Estate earned $185 million in sales in 2023.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Pennsylvania could start with one of the firms above. First think about what you want in a home, decide on a budget and write down a list of questions to ask prospective real estate agents. You’ll want to inquire about each agent’s level of experience and find out how they communicate to make sure their style matches yours. Buying a home is a big decision, so getting your choice of agent right is an essential part of the process.

[Need some home-buying help? Click here to find top-performing agents in Pennsylvania. ]

More from U.S. News

The Hottest U.S. Housing Markets

When Will the Housing Market Crash?

Real Estate Agent vs. Realtor vs. Broker: What’s the Difference?

The Top Real Estate Companies in Pennsylvania originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/17/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.