The Top Real Estate Companies in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known for its world-famous strip. But there’s a whole other part of Las Vegas that might inspire you to call the city home. Just beyond the Strip, residents enjoy pleasant suburban communities, world-class restaurants and beautiful parks undisturbed by the glare of neon lights.

The average home value in Las Vegas is nearly $415,000, according to Zillow. That’s a 4.3% increase from a year ago.

If you’re going to buy a home in Las Vegas, you’ll want to enlist the help of the right real estate agent. Here is a list of the top real estate firms in Las Vegas by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— Cheryl Kypreos.

— The Craig Tann Group at Huntington & Ellis.

— Kristen Routh-Silberman.

— Zar Zanganeh.

— The Napoli Group.

— Randy Char.

— Nora Aguirre Team.

— The Angarola Minucci Group.

— The Mendez Team.

— The Blankfeld Group.

Cheryl Kypreos

As an agent for GK Properties Real Estate Management, Cheryl Kypreos has almost 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. Based in Henderson and serving Las Vegas and the surrounding areas, Kypreos’ expertise is working with investor clients. She has a background in finance and construction. In 2023, Kypreos earned $409 million in sales.

The Craig Tann Group at Huntington & Ellis

As the founding owner of Huntington & Ellis, Craig Tann brings 20 years of real estate experience to the table. Tann specializes in residential real estate throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The Craig Tann Group consist of 20 licensed agents, primarily serving clients in Las Vegas, Summerlin, Henderson and North Las Vegas. Last year, the group closed $261 million in sales.

Kristen Routh-Silberman

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, Kristen Routh-Silberman is an expert in Las Vegas luxury real estate. Throughout her career, she’s closed on more than $2 billion in real estate transactions and is dedicated to offering southern Nevada buyers the service they deserve. Routh-Silberman currently holds the record for the highest sale in the history of Las Vegas residential real estate at $25 million. In 2023, she closed $145 million in sales. Routh-Silberman focuses on communities that include The Summit, The Ridges and the Reserve at Red Rock Canyon.

Zar Zanganeh

Affiliated with The Agency, Zar Zanganeh has more than 22 years of real estate experience under his belt. Last year, he closed $112 million in sales. With a specialty in luxury real estate and new construction, Zanganeh is dedicated to serving clients in Las Vegas, Henderson and the surrounding Valley. He’s also not afraid to explore off-market properties to help his clients find their dream homes.

The Napoli Group

Affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, The Napoli Group, which consists of 20 professionals, prides itself on its local knowledge of the Las Vegas market. Mentored by his father and now carrying on his legacy, CEO Frank Napoli has extensive experience and aims to be attentive to every client’s needs. CFO Lori Napoli has been in the real estate business since 1991 and thinks Las Vegas has so much to offer homebuyers. She and her husband, Frank, built up the firm they now carry on with their children and team. Last year, The Napoli Group closed $100 million in sales.

Randy Char

Affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty, Randy Char brings more than 25 years of real estate experience to the table. Previously, he owned his own boutique firm, Char Luxury, which focused on the high-end Las Vegas real estate market. In 2023, Char sold $64 million in real estate.He is frequently featured in area publications.

Nora Aguirre Team

Affiliated with Century 21, the Nora Aguirre Team focuses on communities that include Red Rock, Spring Valley, Crystal and Henderson. . Aguirre has been a real estate agent for nine years and specializes in relocations and first-time homebuyers. She formerly was a drill instructor for at-risk youth for Nevada was enlisted in the Army National Guard. She says her niche is with sellers, whether they are doing a short sale or a traditional sale.In 2023, the team closed $56 million in sales

The Angarola Minucci Group

Affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the Angarola Minucci Group has more than 20 years of experience in the southern Nevada real estate market. The boutique team of nine sold closed more than $50 million in sales last year. Yvonne Angarola has been selling Las Vegas real estate for 17 years. Jennifer Minucci began her career in property management in 2002 and has expanded to offer a host of real estate services, specializing in relocation and new construction.

The Mendez Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Mendez Team has 30 years of real estate experience. The firm’s track record includes more than 1,500 homes sold and more than $1 billion in sales. The team of six was founded by Javier Mendez, who prides himself on his persistence, patience and work ethic, having experienced several major market shifts in the local area and a global pandemic. The Mendez Team serves buyers in communities that include The Ridges, The Summit, Red Rock Country Club, Centennial Hills and Southern Highlands. In 2023, the Mendez Team closed $48 million in sales.

The Blankfeld Group

Affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the Blankfeld Group serves neighborhoods that include Southern Highlands, The Lakes, Peccole Ranch, Summerlin and Canyon Gate. Since founding his firm, Harvey Blankfeld has pursued a number of real estate designations, including certified residential specialist, in an effort to better serve clients. The team of 14 is passionate about helping Las Vegas buyers navigate the market. Many of the diverse team members have run and operated their own businesses, such as jewelry stores, restaurants and even a cleaning business. In 2023, the group earned $46 million in sales.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Las Vegas might start with one of these firms or individuals. Before you settle on a real estate agent, interview several candidates to get a sense of how they work. Your goal should be to team up with a professional who understands your goals and concerns in the context of buying a home, so take the time to find the best person for the job.

Update 05/03/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.