The Top Real Estate Companies in Colorado

Home to Rocky Mountain National Park, Mesa Verde and the hottest housing market in the country, Colorado is a scenic state that offers access to one of the Mountain West’s largest cities.

The desirability of Colorado, and Denver specifically, also means higher home prices. The median home value in Colorado is about $549,000 — that’s nearly $200,000 more than the national average. In Denver, home values average $575,000, while in Colorado Springs homes are valued around $455,000.

Low inventory is fueling competitive housing markets in the state, but high interest rates are dampening buyer enthusiasm, with price growth and the number of sales slowing in 2023 and beyond.

The Denver market could finally swing in the direction of buyers should price deductions — such as -6.5% decline in February and -12.6% decline in March — continue, as reported by the Colorado Association of Realtors.

But Denver suburbs including Aurora, Centennial, Adams and Arapahoe County areas did not experience price cuts and actually saw 2% to 5% price increases due to low inventory and high buyer demand.

Whatever part of the state you’re looking to call home, it’s important to team up with a great real estate agent to help you search for a place to live with knowledge of the area’s market competitiveness. Here are some of the top firms in Colorado by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

Pink Realty

Based in Colorado Springs, Pink Realty serves buyers looking for homes in areas that include Denver, Pueblo, Falcon and Castle Rock. Monica Breckenridge, CEO of Pink Realty, started as a real estate investor. With her husband, Russ, she has flipped more than 100 homes in Colorado Springs and owns more than 100 rental properties. Breckenridge decided to get into the real estate business to help people in unfortunate situations, according to the Pink website. The team consists of more than 100 real estate professionals and was the first team in Pikes Peak to top $1 billion in lifetime sales. Last year, Pink Realty closed more than $342 million in sales.

The Behr Team

Affiliated with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, the Behr Team has closed more than $2.5 billion in real estate transactions and has sold over 2,000 properties. In 2023, the firm’s sales volume topped $342 million. The team of seven is based in Denver and focuses on luxury real estate in the state’s capital and suburban areas including Castle Rock and Lone Tree as well as Boulder and neighborhoods in the Foothills.

Saslove & Warwick

Based in Aspen and affiliated with Douglas Elliman, Saslove & Warwick has more than 60 years of experience selling real estate and has closed more than $5 billion in sales. The team handled more than $313 million in sales in 2023 alone. Saslove & Warwick consists of five broker associates who are dedicated to helping buyers in Aspen find the perfect home.

Steven Shane

Steven Shane is a high-ranking Aspen-based real estate agent with Compass. With $298 million in sales in 2023, Shane is No. 1 in the state for individual agents and No. 35 nationally. He focuses on luxury ski properties, homes and condos in Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, Snowmass Village and Woody Creek.

The iMPACT Group at Your Castle Real Estate

With offices in Denver, Westminster, Centennial, Littleton and Lakewood, the iMPACT Team at Your Castle Real Estate helps buyers looking for properties across Colorado’s Front Range. The team of almost three dozen has completed over 1,500 transactions throughout the entire Front Range. The group earned $291 million in sales in 2023.

Carrie Wells

Ranking in 2023 as Coldwell Banker’s No. 1 agent globally by sales volume, Carrie Wells has been in real estate since 1990 and with Coldwell Banker’s Aspen office since 1993. As a luxury broker, she helps buyers find condos and homes for sale in East Aspen, West Aspen, Red Mountain, McLain Flats, Central Core, Old Snowmass and other areas. Wells earned $264 million in sales in 2023.

Kittle Real Estate

Kittle Real Estate has been helping buyers find homes in northern Colorado for more than 20 years. Serving the counties of Larimer, Weld, Boulder, Adams and Jefferson, Kittle Real Estate is based in Fort Collins with 45 professionals. In 2023, the team closed $225 million in sales.

Nostalgic Homes Group

Affiliated with Compass, Nostalgic Homes Group is a Denver-based firm founded in 1985. The team consists of more than 20 brokers who pride themselves on knowing the Denver metro area inside and out. Nostalgic Homes Group covers neighborhoods that include Capitol Hill, Villa Park, College View, Congress Park and North Park Hill. In 2023, it closed $225 million in sales.

The PCS Pro Team

Based in Colorado Springs, the PCS Pro Team was founded by Tonya Towles, a real estate agent and military spouse focused on providing seamless support for military families. Her team, including a leadership unit of three professionals, assists military families with buying and selling homes at duty stations nationwide. Affiliated with Keller Williams Premier Realty LLC, the team closed $223 million in sales in 2023.

The Stockton Group

Founded in 2014 and affiliated with Compass, the Stockton Group has closed more than $2.4 billion in sales since its inception, with $219 million earned in 2023 alone. The team, which is based in Vail, consists of seven real estate professionals and serves homebuyers in Vail Valley and Beaver Creek.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Colorado could start with one of the firms above. First think about what you want in a home, decide on a budget and write down a list of questions to ask prospective real estate agents. You’ll want to inquire about each agent’s level of experience and find out how they communicate to make sure their style matches yours. Buying a home is a big decision, so getting your choice of agent right is an essential part of the process.

Update 05/16/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.