The Citi Premier® Card Gets a Rebrand — and New Travel Benefits

Citi announced this week that its mid-tier travel card, the Citi Premier® Card, has a new name, a boosted welcome bonus and added travel benefits. This is good news for current cardholders whose accounts will seamlessly change over and makes the card more competitive for prospective card shoppers looking for travel rewards plus trip coverage.

All About the Benefits

The Citi Premier® Card, with its $95 annual fee, was previously lacking one of the key perks that consumers care about — travel protections. According to a 2022 survey by market research firm S&P Global, enhanced travel protections were the second-highest ranked desirable feature of annual fee credit cards, just below travel perks.

The refreshed Citi Strata Premier® Card comes with a suite of travel protections, including:

— Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance

— Trip delay reimbursement

— Lost or damaged luggage

— MasterRental coverage

The previous version of the card already charged no foreign transaction fees, which will continue.

This helps put the Citi Strata Premier® Card on par with the other major players in the midrange travel card space. Here’s how it compares with similar cards.

A Bonus Boost

To celebrate the card launch, Citi is offering a higher welcome bonus to new Citi Strata Premier® Card applicants who apply online. You can earn 75,000 bonus ThankYou Points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of account opening. Prior to the relaunch, the Citi Premier® Card offered a 60,000 bonus point welcome offer.

What Can Existing Citi Premier® Card Holders Expect?

If you have the original version of this card, the Citi Premier® Card, your account will change over to the new card name and include the new travel benefits. Moving forward, if you book a trip and pay for it in full using your card, you will access the new travel protections.

Other Key Terms Remain the Same

Other than the new name, higher welcome offer and new travel benefits, features like annual percentage rate and fees remain the same. The card has an annual fee of $95 and a regular purchase APR of 21.24%- 29.24% variable.

