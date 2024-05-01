Tetra: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $76.4 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $76.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tetra said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6.15 to $6.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.