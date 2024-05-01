Tenable: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $216 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $217 million to $219 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.08 to $1.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $900 million to $908 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

