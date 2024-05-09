Telesis Bio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $5.52 per share.

The synthetic biology company posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.

