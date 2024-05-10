Telesat: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Friday reported a loss of $11 million in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Friday reported a loss of $11 million in its first quarter.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $112.9 million in the period.

Telesat expects full-year revenue in the range of $404.3 million to $419.1 million.

