Telefonica Brasil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO-SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO-SP, Brazil (AP) — Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) on Tuesday reported net income of $181 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao paulo-Sp, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period.

