Teleflex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $15.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $3.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.07 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $737.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $726.7 million.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.60 to $13.95 per share.

