Techne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $49.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $303.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.4 million.

