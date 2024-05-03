TC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $909.4 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $909.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.