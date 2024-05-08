TaskUs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11.7 million…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11.7 million in its first quarter.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $227.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $232 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $925 million to $950 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TASK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TASK

