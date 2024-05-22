Target, Lululemon fall; Petco, Dycom rise, Wednesday, 5/22/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Target Corp., down $12.51 to $143.27.
The retailer’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Analog Devices Inc., up $23.52 to $240.16.
The semiconductor maker’s earnings forecast for its current quarter exceeded Wall Street expectations.
Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $23.35 to $299.63.
The athletic apparel maker said its chief product officer resigned and it will restructure its product and brand teams.
United Natural Foods Inc., up $1.11 to $12.26.
The organic food distributor extended its wholesale partnership with Whole Foods Market, an affiliate of Amazon.com.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $34.45 to $279.93.
The cookware and home furnishings retailer beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Petco Health & Wellness Co., up 43 cents to $2.88.
The pet supply chain’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Dycom Industries Inc., up $12.74 to $167.14.
The provider of specialty contracting services beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Photronics Inc., down $1.94 to $26.32.
The electronics imaging company’s financial forecasts for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.