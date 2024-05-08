Target Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $20.4 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $106.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $425 million.

