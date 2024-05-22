Target: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $942 million. The…

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.03 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $24.53 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.95 to $2.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $9.60 per share.

