Talen Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2024, 4:17 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLNE) on Monday reported profit of $294 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $4.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.88 per share.

The power generation and infrastructure company posted revenue of $509 million in the period.

