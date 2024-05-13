Talen Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLNE) on Monday reported profit of $294 million in its first quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLNE) on Monday reported profit of $294 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $4.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.88 per share.

The power generation and infrastructure company posted revenue of $509 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLNE

