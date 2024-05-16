Take-Two: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $17.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.35 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.74 billion, or $22.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Take-Two expects its per-share earnings to range from $1,200 to $1,250.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5,550 to $5,650 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTWO

