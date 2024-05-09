Synaptics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $237.3 million in the period.

