S&W Seed: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Longmont, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The alfalfa seed company posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period.

S&W Seed expects full-year revenue in the range of $67 million to $70 million.

