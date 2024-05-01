Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Superior Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 6:12 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPNX) on Wednesday reported profit of $37.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.88.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $208.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Superior Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $205 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $780 million to $860 million.

_____

