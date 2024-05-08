SunOpta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.4 million…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The natural and organic food company posted revenue of $182.8 million in the period.

SunOpta expects full-year revenue in the range of $685 million to $715 million.

