Sunoco LP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported profit of $230 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.06 per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $5.5 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.13 billion.

