Suncor Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 6:22 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.19 billion in its first quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $9.29 billion in the period.

_____

