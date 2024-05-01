SunCoke: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Wednesday reported net income of $20 million…

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Wednesday reported net income of $20 million in its first quarter.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The metallurgical coke producer posted revenue of $488.4 million in the period.

