Summit Materials: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The construction materials producer posted revenue of $805 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $773.2 million, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $816.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUM

