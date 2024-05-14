Stratus Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.6 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.