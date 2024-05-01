Stoneridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in…

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $239.2 million in the period.

Stoneridge expects full-year earnings to be 30 cents to 40 cents per share.

