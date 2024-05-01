Steven Madden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $43.9 million.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $552.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $522.1 million.

Steven Madden expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

