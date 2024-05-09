Stevanato: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $20.4 million.…

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $20.4 million.

The Padua, Italy-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $256.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.3 million.

Stevanato expects full-year earnings in the range of 55 cents to 60 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion.

