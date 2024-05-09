Stellus Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.1 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 44 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $26 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

