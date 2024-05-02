Standex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $15.8…

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $177.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI

