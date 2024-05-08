SSR Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $287.1 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $287.1 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $230.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSRM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.