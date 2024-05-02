SPX Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Thursday reported earnings of $49 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Thursday reported earnings of $49 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.25 per share.

The infrastructure equipment supplier posted revenue of $465.2 million in the period.

SPX Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPXC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.