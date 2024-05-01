Sprouts Farmers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $114.1 million. On…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $114.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.12.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sprouts Farmers expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 79 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.13 per share.

