Sprouts Farmers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $114.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.12.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.
The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Sprouts Farmers expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 79 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.13 per share.
