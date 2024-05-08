Sprott: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.6 million in its first quarter.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.6 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period.

