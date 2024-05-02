Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
SpringWorks Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 6:43 AM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $87.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.18.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.17 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $21 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.9 million.

