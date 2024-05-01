Spok: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:49 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $34.9 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $136 million to $144 million.

