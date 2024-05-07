Spirit Aerosystems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $616.7…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $616.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $5.31. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.93 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

