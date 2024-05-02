Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Southwestern Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Southwestern Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:25 PM

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.54 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWN

