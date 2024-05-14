SoundThinking: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.5 million.

SoundThinking expects full-year revenue in the range of $104 million to $106 million.

