Sotherly Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $4 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $659,000, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, posted revenue of $46.5 million in the period.

Sotherly Hotels expects full-year funds from operations to be 62 cents to 67 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $179 million to $182.6 million.

