Sonos: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $69.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $252.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.5 million.

Sonos expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

