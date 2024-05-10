MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Sonida Senior Living: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 5:07 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Friday reported net income of $27 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.16 per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 69 cents per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period.

